Vijay Singla

Punjab minister Vijay Singla, sacked by CM Bhagwant Mann, sent to 14-day judicial custody over corruption charges

Vijay Singla, Health Minister in the state Cabinet, was sacked by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday over alleged corruption charges.

File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Former Punjab minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Vijay Singla was sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Mohali court on Friday (May 27). Singla, Health Minister in the state Cabinet, was sacked by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday (May 25) over alleged corruption charges. Mann had said the health minister was "involved in corruption cases'' and they had solid proof of that. Singla, who was accused of demanding "one per cent commission" in tenders and purchases by his department, was arrested on corruption charges on Tuesday. Singla is a legislator from the Mansa Assembly. 

Pardeep Kumar, who was Singla's Officer on Special Duty (OSD), has also been sent to judicial custody till June 10. The court will hear the case again on June 10.

Earlier, the court had sent him to three-day police custody till Friday.

Singla and his OSD were booked on a complaint by Superintending Engineer Rajinder Singh, posted at Punjab Health System Corporation. He had accused the duo of demanding a Rs 1.16-crore bribe from the allotment of projects and "one per cent commission" in government contracts, PTI reported. 

Taking to Twitter, Mann had said in a video message that a case has been brought to his notice that one of his ministers has been accused of corruption. "I am taking strict action against that minister and I am removing him from the cabinet. I am also giving directions to the police to register a case against him. That minister's name is Vijay Singla. He was the health minister." the Punjab CM had said. 

Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal had lauded Mann for the move and tweeted, "Proud of you Bhagwant. Ur action has brought tears to my eyes. Whole nation today feels proud of AAP."

(With agency inputs)

