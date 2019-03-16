हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Punjab Police

Punjab Police arrests man on charges of spying, recovers ammunition, documents

Speaking to news agency ANI, the Punjab Police asserted that a man identified as Ram Kumar was arrested from the Beas town in the district on charges of spying. 

At least three persons were arrested on Friday in Amritsar district of Punjab along with several documents and arms and ammunition.

Two pistols, three magazines, and 14 rounds were recovered, and also several documents said Amritsar Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Harinder Singh.

"3 persons have been arrested in Amritsar, 2 pistols, 3 magazines, and 14 rounds recovered, documents recovered. A person named Ram Kumar was arrested from Beas on charges of spying and some documents were recovered from him,"  said DSP Singh.

