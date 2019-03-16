Punjab Police arrests man on charges of spying, recovers ammunition, documents

At least three persons were arrested on Friday in Amritsar district of Punjab along with several documents and arms and ammunition.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the Punjab Police asserted that a man identified as Ram Kumar was arrested from the Beas town in the district on charges of spying.

Two pistols, three magazines, and 14 rounds were recovered, and also several documents said Amritsar Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Harinder Singh.

