Punjab police recovers tiffin bomb, hand grenades from village in Gurdaspur

New Delhi: Punjab Police on Thursday (December 2) recovered a tiffin bomb, four hand grenades from Gurdaspur’s village. This is the third such recovery in three days consecutively; RDX, two grenades were recovered earlier from the border district

Close on the heels of the two Pakistan-ISI sponsored terror modules busted in Gurdaspur this week, Punjab Police on Thursday (December 2) recovered another chunk of four hand grenades and one tiffin bomb concealed in a sack recovered from village Salempur Araiyan of the border district.

DGP Punjab said that keeping in view of the recent recoveries of RDX, hand grenades and pistols from the border district, strong static and shifting Nakas have been laid in the entire district by all SHOs under the supervision of Gazetted Officers.

He said that during checking at T-Point near village Salempur Araiyan, SHO Sadar Gurdaspur found a suspicious sack in the bushes on road side and on checking the sack, he recovered four hand grenades and one tiffin Bomb concealed in it. Bomb Detection and Disposal teams (BDDS) teams have been informed to diffuse the explosive material.

The DGP said that, on directions of Deputy Chief Minister Sukjhinder Singh Randhawa, Punjab Police, especially border district police forces, are already on high alert and daily night duty domination operations are being carried out by border police. Several ADGP rank officers are deputed to personally supervise the night domination operations in the border districts.

Earlier, the Gurdaspur Police on Wednesday (December 1) had recovered 0.9 Kg RDX on disclosures of Sukhwinder Singh alias Sonu of Lopoke in Amritsar, who was arrested on Sunday (November 28), while, on Tuesday (November 30), the district Police had recovered two hand grenades.

Meanwhile, FIR number 154 dated 02/12/2021 has been registered under sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act at Police Station Sadar Gurdaspur.

