Punjab polls: One woman replaces husband, another challenges two heavyweights

Amritsar: While the political tyro Ganieve Kaur has replaced her heavyweight husband Bikram Singh Majithia in his home constituency Majitha, another lesser-known women candidate Jeevanjot Kaur is battling against Majithia from Amritsar East constituency where he is contesting the elections to ‘teach’ Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu to love and respect’ others.

Mother of two young boys and a graduate from Jesus and Mary College, Ganieve admits that she may be a newcomer in politics but her husband Bikram Singh Majithia is her teacher and she is contesting elections under his guidance and is her shadow to further his development work in the constituency.

And that is true, Bikram Singh Majithia had been continuously winning the past three assembly elections in 2007, 2012 and 2017 from Majitha assembly constituency and has a powerful campaign team to look after the constituency.

To ensure that neither the media persons nor some impish elements get close to her while campaigning, Ganieve Kaur remains surrounded by a protective circle of her husband’s experienced campaign team who even restricts the media persons to ask a limited number of questions.

The key driver of her poll campaign is the goodwill of her husband as she is overwhelmed to hear the praise of Bikram Singh Majithia from the people of her constituency whom she promised to look after as family members.

Besides continuing to carry on the development works of her husband Ganieve Kaur promises to do everything for Majitha if voted to power.

On the other hand, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Jeevanjot Kaur is contesting elections from Amritsar East taking on political heavyweights Majithia and Sidhu.

Jeevanjot who is actively involved in social work for the past nearly two decades is from a nonpolitical background family but decided to expand her activities through a party which emerged out of the ‘India against corruption movement and plunged into politics.

Undeterred by her seasoned competitors, she observes that Amritsar East assembly constituency is the most neglected party and the traditional so-called ‘heavyweight’ politicians have failed to carry out the required development leave alone coming up to the expectations of the voters of the constituency.

Jeevanjot Kaur is of the view that Majithia had chosen Amritsar East constituency only to defeat Sidhu and has nothing to do with the development of the constituency while she believes that Sidhu remained ‘missing’ from the constituency.

Like Ganieve Kaur, Jeevanjot Kaur had also not dreamt of joining politics and contesting elections but as the luck would have it both women candidates are in the fray to be the next MLA.



