Punjab scraps Class 12 board exams, to follow CBSE formula for evaluation

New Delhi: Joining the list of other state governments, Punjab on Saturday (June 19) cancelled Class 12 board examinations due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

Announcing the decision, State Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will adopt the pattern of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to declare the results, PTI reported.

The result will be prepared as per a 30:30:40 formula based on the student's performance in Classes 10, 11 and 12, respectively.

PSEB will be drafting the result based on an average 30 per cent theory component of best three performing subjects out of the main five subjects in class 10 and 30 per cent weightage on the basis of marks obtained by the students in pre board, practical examination in classes 11 and 40 per cent weightage on the basis marks obtained in pre-board examination, practical examination and internal assessment in Class 12.

"In case of those students who have changed stream after class 11, the result of such students would be prepared as per weightage on the basis of the marks obtained in Class 10 and weightage on the basis of the PreBoard + Practical Examination + Internal assessment obtained in Class 12," the Education Minister was quoted as saying by ANI.

"It was also the need of hour to make a decision on examinations as students and parents as well were worried about their admissions in the higher study courses," said Singla.

For those who are not satisfied with the results, examination would be conducted when the situation becomes conducive, he added.

The decision will affect around 3,08,000 students who had been enrolled in Class 12 in government, aided and private schools under the PSEB in the 2020-21 academic session.

After the CBSE called off Class 12 exams, several states including Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Odisha, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra followed suit in view of the deadly infection.

(With agency inputs)

