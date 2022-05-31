हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sidhu Moosewala

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala cremated at his native village Moosa

Sidhu Moosewala last rites: The late Punjabi singer and Congress leader was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Sunday (May 29).

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala cremated at his native village Moosa
Pic Credit: ANI

New Delhi: Late Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was cremated on Tuesday (May 31) at his native village Moosa in Mansa district. The singer-turned-politician's body was taken from the hospital to his residence on Tuesday morning where several mourners were present to pay their last respects. Accompanied by some relatives, Moosewala's father received his son's body from Mansa Civil hospital, where it was kept for post-mortem, around 8.15 am. The body was then taken to his residence at Moosa village in Mansa. 

News agency ANI shared photos of the late singer's last rites at his native village. 

 

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a Mahindra Thar jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

ALSO READ: Sidhu Moosewala's last Instagram post goes viral, late Punjabi singer's caption says 'don't miss the devil'!

The 28-year-old Punjabi singer had fought the recent assembly election in Punjab on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by the AAP's Vijay Singla.

Moosewala was among the 424 people whose security was withdrawn or curtailed by the Punjab Police on Saturday on a temporary basis. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced setting up a judicial commission headed by a sitting high court judge to probe the brutal killing of Sidhu Moosewala. The state police on Monday claimed to have rounded up some suspects and got important leads in connection with the killing. It had termed the assassination a case of an inter-gang rivalry and that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the killing.

(With PTI inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sidhu MoosewalaPunjabiMansa districtSidhu Moose WalaSidhu Moosewala murderSidhu Moosewala deathSidhu Moosewala last ritesSidhu Moosewala cremation
Next
Story

Bhim Singh, J&K Panthers Party founder, passes away; PM Modi condoles demise

Must Watch

PT16M42S

PM Modi In Shimla: PM Modi interacted with the beneficiaries of the PM Kisan scheme