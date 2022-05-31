Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala cremated at his native village Moosa

New Delhi: Late Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was cremated on Tuesday (May 31) at his native village Moosa in Mansa district. The singer-turned-politician's body was taken from the hospital to his residence on Tuesday morning where several mourners were present to pay their last respects. Accompanied by some relatives, Moosewala's father received his son's body from Mansa Civil hospital, where it was kept for post-mortem, around 8.15 am. The body was then taken to his residence at Moosa village in Mansa.

News agency ANI shared photos of the late singer's last rites at his native village.

Punjab | A huge crowd gathers outside the residence of #SidhuMooseWala in Mansa; his body has been brought here from Mansa Civil Hospital. pic.twitter.com/NmBnyognJW — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2022

Punjab | Last rites of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala performed at his native village Moosa in Mansa district. He was shot dead on May 29th. pic.twitter.com/g7w5sns1C7 — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2022

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a Mahindra Thar jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

The 28-year-old Punjabi singer had fought the recent assembly election in Punjab on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by the AAP's Vijay Singla.

Moosewala was among the 424 people whose security was withdrawn or curtailed by the Punjab Police on Saturday on a temporary basis. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced setting up a judicial commission headed by a sitting high court judge to probe the brutal killing of Sidhu Moosewala. The state police on Monday claimed to have rounded up some suspects and got important leads in connection with the killing. It had termed the assassination a case of an inter-gang rivalry and that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the killing.

(With PTI inputs)