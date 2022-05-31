हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been named as a suspect in the sensational murder of famed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Sidhu Moosewala's last Instagram post goes viral, late Punjabi singer's caption says 'don't miss the devil'!

New Delhi: The tragic killing of famous 28-year-old Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in broad daylight has left his family, friends and fans shocked. The singer was rushed to a nearby hospital after several rounds of bullets were fired at him. He was declared dead. 

SIDHU MOOSEWALA'S LAST POST

Sidhu Moosewala, who won a million hearts with his hard-hitting lyrics and songs was a huge hit among masses. His last Instagram post with a caption reading: 'Forget it, don't miss the devil!' is now going viral as fans are linking it with his unfortunate and sudden demise. 

After his own last post, his family also shared details of his cremation and last rights which took place today at his hometown in Mansa, Punjab. 

SIDHU MOOSEWALA MURDER MYSTERY

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, named as a suspect in the sensational murder of famed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, on Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court following the denial of his plea by a NIA court where he pleaded not to grant his custody to Punjab Police, expressing fears of a `fake encounter.`

Bishnoi has alleged that due to political pressure Punjab Police can do mishappening with him as per IANS report. 

Meanwhile, Sidhu Moosewala was cremated amid an ocean of fans, family and friends who came for the last darshan and bid their favourite a tearful adieu. The last ritual took place at his native village in Punjab. 

 

