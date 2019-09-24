Rafale maker Dassault to set up unit in Uttar Pradesh's defence corridor

Uttar Pradesh government has allowed French company Dassault Aviation to set up a unit in the state's upcoming defence corridor. It is to be noted that Dassault Aviation is the same firm which manufactures Rafale fighter jet. The company was recently in the news after Congress had raised over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to give the contract for Rafale jet to Dassault Aviation bypassing the government procedure.

Besides Dassault, several other big companies of defence sector including General Dynamics, Rills Royce, Airbus, Saab, etc met the delegation of Uttar Pradesh government during the recently held Defence Expo in London. Sources told Zee Media that the delegation of Uttar Pradesh met the representatives of 25 companies and during the meeting, all these companies have urged the state government to give them huge piece of land for the setting up of Testing Range.

Uttar Pradesh government officials said that it is likely that these companies would be given 25-30 acre of land at Babina in Jhansi. It is learnt that several defence companies have expressed their willingness to attend the Defence Expo which will be organised in Lucknow from February 5-7.