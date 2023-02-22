WATCH: Rahul Gandhi Attacks Mamata Banerjee, Exposes TMC's Hypocrisy In Shillong

Shillong: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on made a full-blown attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that her party Trinamool Congress indirectly supports the Narendra Modi-powered BJP. Addressing a press conference in the poll-bound Meghalaya, the Congress MP reminded people of the incidents of violence, rampant corruption and scams unearthed in the TMC-ruled West Bengal.

"You know the history of the TMC - the violence and scams that take place in West Bengal. You are aware of their tradition. They spent a huge amount of money in Goa (polls) and the idea was to help the BJP. That is exactly the idea in Meghalaya. The TMC's idea in Meghalaya is to ensure that the BJP is strengthened and come to power," he alleged.

BJP is a "class bully" that respects no one: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress Wayanad MP also came down heavily on the BJP and alleged that the saffron party was like a "class bully" that respects no one as it thinks that it knows everything. "The BJP-RSS is like a class bully who thinks he knows everything, understands everything and has no respect for anybody else. We have to fight them collectively," he said.

Attacking PM Modi, Rahul said, ''I asked the PM about his relationship with Gautam Adani. I also showed a picture in which Adani and PM are sitting in Adani's aircraft and PM Modi is relaxing as if it is his own house. PM Modi did not answer a single question regarding it."

Rahul went on to say that the PM asked him a question and said why my surname is Gandhi, why not Nehru? "He avoided the whole discussion. You have seen that when PM Modi gives a speech, the entire media covers it. In fact, PM Modi said in the Parliament that the family members of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of the country, are ashamed of keeping his surname,'' Rahul told the gathering of Congress supporters here.

He, however, assured that the Congress would not let the BJP harm Meghalaya's language, culture and history. Pointing to the traditional jacket he was wearing, Gandhi told the rally, "I am wearing it as a sign of respect for your culture and tradition. My actions reflect this jacket. But, if I was to come here, as the prime minister does, put on this jacket and attack your religion, culture, history and language -- I would be insulting you."

During his speech, Rahul Gandhi also alleged that Conrad K Sangma-led MDA government in the state was involved deep-neck in corruption.