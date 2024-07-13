Advertisement
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP, Hails INDIA Bloc's Victory in By-Elections

In the recent by-elections, Congress made notable gains across multiple states, winning several key seats.

 

Jul 13, 2024
Bypoll Results: Slamming the BJP over the recently concluded by-poll, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gave a strong message to the BJP on Twitter. "Every class including farmers, youth, labourers, businessmen and employees wants to destroy dictatorship and establish the rule of justice. The public is now completely standing with INDIA for the betterment of their lives and to protect the Constitution," Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter. Notably, the INDIA bloc won 10 out of 13 assembly seats, the BJP got two, and an independent won one seat.

Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi said that the results of the by-elections in 7 states have made it clear that the web of 'fear and confusion' woven by the BJP has been broken. Notably, INDIA bloc won 10 out of 13 assembly seats, the BJP got two, and an independent won one seat.

In the recent by-elections, Congress made significant gains, winning seats in various states. In Himachal Pradesh, Congress secured victories in Lahaul and Spiti, Sujanpur, and Gagret, while leading in Kutlehar. BJP candidates were leading in Dharamshala and Barsar. In West Bengal's Bhagabangola, Trinamool Congress's Reyat Hossain Sarkar won over Congress's Anju Begam.

In Telangana, Congress's Sri Ganesh Narayan won the Secunderabad Cantonment seat, defeating BJP's TN Vamsa Tilak. In Rajasthan, Bharat Adivasi Party's Jaikrishn Patel won the Bagidora seat. In Karnataka, Congress's Raja Venugopal Naik secured a win in Shorapur, defeating BJP's Narasimha Nayak.

 

