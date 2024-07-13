Bypoll Results: Slamming the BJP over the recently concluded by-poll, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gave a strong message to the BJP on Twitter. "Every class including farmers, youth, labourers, businessmen and employees wants to destroy dictatorship and establish the rule of justice. The public is now completely standing with INDIA for the betterment of their lives and to protect the Constitution," Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter. Notably, the INDIA bloc won 10 out of 13 assembly seats, the BJP got two, and an independent won one seat.

7 राज्यों में हुए उपचुनाव के नतीजों ने स्पष्ट कर दिया है कि भाजपा द्वारा बुना गया ‘भय और भ्रम’ का जाल टूट चुका है।



किसान, नौजवान, मज़दूर, व्यापारी और नौकरीपेशा समेत हर वर्ग तानाशाही का समूल नाश कर न्याय का राज स्थापित करना चाहता है।



In the recent by-elections, Congress made significant gains, winning seats in various states. In Himachal Pradesh, Congress secured victories in Lahaul and Spiti, Sujanpur, and Gagret, while leading in Kutlehar. BJP candidates were leading in Dharamshala and Barsar. In West Bengal's Bhagabangola, Trinamool Congress's Reyat Hossain Sarkar won over Congress's Anju Begam.

In Telangana, Congress's Sri Ganesh Narayan won the Secunderabad Cantonment seat, defeating BJP's TN Vamsa Tilak. In Rajasthan, Bharat Adivasi Party's Jaikrishn Patel won the Bagidora seat. In Karnataka, Congress's Raja Venugopal Naik secured a win in Shorapur, defeating BJP's Narasimha Nayak.