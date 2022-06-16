New Delhi: A day after Congress alleged its workers were thrashed by the Delhi police during protests against the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case, several MPs on Thursday (June 16) met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu to raise the issue, claiming they were treated like "terrorists". Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury led the delegation of MPs who met Birla, while Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge along with other lawmakers met Naidu. The Congress MPs alleged that their privileges as members of parliament have been breached, further demanding lawful action against the Delhi Police.

Chowdhury said the ED and the central government should not pursue "politics of vendetta and violence". "Have you ever seen any political leader being questioned for so many days? But what crime have we done? We only wanted to stand in solidarity with our leader." "The manner in which the police have treated us, looks as if we are all terrorists," he was quoted as saying by PTI. The Lok Sabha MP claimed that even women lawmakers were beaten up and their clothes "torn".

"Is this an 'Amrit Kaal'? The Modi and Amit Shah government are turning this Amrit kaal into a Poison Kaal," Chowdhury said taking a potshot at the Narendra Modi government.

Kharge told reporters that they have informed Naidu that the Congress MPs were misbehaved with and were taken to police stations without letting the Chairman or the Speaker know as is mandated by rules. "But their intent was to harass and mentally torture the MPs and our privilege has been violated. We wanted the chairman to take note of this and take action," he said, adding that the Chairman has assured to examine the incident.

On the other hand, the Delhi police has denied Congress' allegations of thrashing its leaders and entering the party headquarters in Delhi. "We've examined complaint (by Congress against Delhi Police) alleging misbehaviour by police officials and entry into AICC office; nothing like that... Police tried to detain them from entrance..."Sagar Preet Hooda, Special CP (Law & Order) was quoted as saying by ANI.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Congress leaders will meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday, when Rahul Gandhi has to appear for the fourth day for questioning before the ED in a money laundering case, and submit a memorandum on the issue of entry of Delhi Police into party headquarters and "misbehaving" with party MPs, ANI reported.

(With agency inputs)