New Delhi: As the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) reached the third day today (June 15) amid continued protests by the Congress workers, party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that Delhi police entered the grand old party headquarters and “beat up” the workers. As per ANI, Surjewala demanded disciplinary action against those responsible, calling it “goondaism” by the Delhi police. “In an act of absolute goondaism perpetuated by Delhi police at stance of govt, they entered Congress office and beat up workers. This is criminal trespass. Their goondaism has reached its zenith. This won't be tolerated and will be accounted for,” Randeep Surjewala was quoted as saying by ANI.

Further, demanding the suspension of the cops responsible for the act, the Congress leader said the party would gherao Raj Bhavans across the country tomorrow. “We demand an FIR be lodged, they be suspended and disciplinary inquiry be initiated. Today all Congress leaders will hold press conferences. Tomorrow Congress will gherao all Raj Bhavans across India. Protests will also be held at all District levels the day after tomorrow,” he added.

The Delhi police categorically refuted Surjewala’s claim of thrashing Congress workers and said the officers did not use force nor did they enter the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office. “Many people threw barricades at police near AICC office, so there might've been a scrimmage. But police didn't go inside the AICC office and use lathi charge. Police are not using any force. We will appeal to them to coordinate with us…” SP Hooda, Special CP (L&O) said.

Meanwhile, some Congress leaders and MPs alleged that they were not allowed to go to the Congress headquarters while many MPs claimed they were not even permitted to leave their house.

Moreover, several protesting Congress leaders and supporters were rounded up by the police and put into DTC and Delhi Police buses at various locations between the ED office and AICC headquarters.

Rahul Gandhi, who is being questioned by the ED in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to the National Herald-AJL deal, has clocked over 21 hours in multiple question and answer sessions over the last two days at the central agency office.

(With agency inputs)