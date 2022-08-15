New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi on Monday (August 15, 2022) greeted the people on the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. The Congress leader shared a quote from the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's 'Tryst with Destiny' speech and posted it with a montage of pictures highlighting India's rich cultural tradition.

"'To India, our much-loved motherland, the ancient, the eternal and the ever-new, we pay our reverent homage and we bind ourselves afresh to her service.' Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind," Gandhi tweeted.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi also greeted the people on the occassion. In a statement, the Congress president alleged that a “self-obsessed” government is hell-bent on “trivialising” the sacrifices of freedom fighters and the party will strongly oppose such attempts made for political gains.”

The Congress will strongly oppose any misrepresentation of historical facts and every attempt to put great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Abul Kalam Azad in the dock based on falsehood for “political gains”, she said.

Sonia Gandhi said that in the last 75 years, India has left an indelible mark on the international arena in all fields including science, education, health and information technology through the hard work of its talented people.

“Under the leadership of its visionary leaders, while on one hand, India established a free, fair and transparent election system, on the other, it strengthened democracy and constitutional institutions,” the Congress chief said.

Meanwhile, on its official Twitter handle, the Congress said, "Let us enter the 76th year of Independence with new energy and positive thinking and take the country forward on the path of development. Jai Hind."

At midnight, the party tweeted, "75 years ago, this day, at the stroke of midnight, India made a tryst with destiny. A pact where all forces kneeled down before the valour of our forefathers, and gave us the freedom we enjoy today.”

(With agency inputs)