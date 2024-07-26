Rahul Gandhi Pays Surprise Visit to Cobblers Family, Says, 'Need To....'

New Delhi: Leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi stopped his car midway to meet a family of cobblers on Friday. The Congress leader was travelling to appear before the MP-MLA court in Sultanpur for a defamation case hearing, midway he stopped for at least 30 minutes to listen to cobblers' family problems and talk to them about the challenges they are facing.

The cobbler's shop is located near the MLA Nagar intersection of the Kurebhar police station area of Sultanpur districts in Uttar Pradesh. The cobbler, identified as Ram Chait, informed the Rae Bareli MP of his financially condition.

Congress shared a post on microblogging site X and said, "Leader of Opposition Shri Rahul Gandhi stopped the car on the way and met a family of cobbler. We are continuously fighting for the rights of these hardworking people, raising their voice from the streets to the Parliament. Our aim is to make their present safe and their future prosperous."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to appear before the MP-MLA court in Sultanpur on Friday for a defamation case hearing. Congress district president Abhishek Singh Rana announced that Rahul Gandhi will arrive at Lucknow airport at 9 am on Friday and will then head to Sultanpur.

A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Vijay Mishra, filed a defamation lawsuit against Congress leader on August 4, 2018, alleging that he made derogatory remarks about the then BJP president and current Home Minister Amit Shah. Gandhi granted a bail in this matter on February 20. and Special Magistrate Shubham Verma has called upon Gandhi to present his statement on July 26.