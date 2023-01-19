topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
BHARAT JODO YATRA

Rahul Gandhi reveals why he wore turban during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab

Rahul Gandhi hailed the people of Punjab for showering their love to the Bharat Jodo Yatra as the left the state and entered its final leg in Jammu and Kashmir.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 07:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Rahul Gandhi reveals why he wore turban during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab

Pathankot: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Centre, alleging that its policies "create fear" among the people. He also accused the BJP and the RSS of creating an atmosphere of hatred, violence and fear in the country. The former Congress chief took on the Narendra Modi government over demonetisation, "faulty" Goods and Services Tax (GST) and the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme. Gandhi said people showered their love during the Yatra and gave them great strength. Giving an example of Punjab, he said people offered free food and all help to the yatris who were part of the foot march. "You may call it love or Punjabiyat, you may give different names. I want to thank you from my heart," Gandhi said. On sporting a turban during the Punjab-leg of yatra, Gandhi said, "I wore 'pagri' deliberately. I wanted to tell you that your history and the path which was shown by your Gurus, I respect it and I bow before it and this is also my path," he said.

On a lighter vein, Gandhi said the love showered by people in Punjab has also created a serious problem because "Delhi's Parantha" won't do for him now as he has gotten used to Punjab's "makki ki roti sarson ka saag".

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi on Varun Gandhi joining Congress: 'Ready to hug him...

"My mother is fond of makki ki roti sarson ka saag, I was thinking of telling her that she will have to bring the Punjab touch to the dish," he said.

 

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, leader of opposition in Punjab, Partap Singh Bajwa, former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, senior Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Harish Chaudhary, K C Venugopal and Digvijay Singh among others were present at the rally.

(With PTI inputs)

Live Tv

Bharat Jodo YatraRahul GandhiPunjabBharat Jodo Yatra in PunjabJammu and KashmirSikhsCongress

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Chat GPT has been labeled as anti-Hindu
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'old' China be able to compete with 'young' India?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 18, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?