Rahul Gandhi scared of Amethi's development, says Smriti Irani; slams Congress chief for saying PM Modi 'lied'

AMETHI: Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday accused Congress president Rahul Gandhi of being afraid of development in his own Lok Sabha constituency Amethi. She made the accusation after Rahul had alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was 'lying' about inaugurating an ordnance unit and claimed that he had himself laid the foundation stone of the factory in 2010.

Responding to Rahul's accusation, Smriti tweeted in Hindi that the Congress chief is so scared to see development in Amethi, that he did not see that what was inaugurated in Korwa was a JV. She said that under the agreement between India and Russia, AK-203 rifles will be manufactured.

She also alleged that Rahul had laid the foundation stone of a unit for which the foundation stone had already been laid by a Congress leader two decades ago.

फ़ोटो को ध्यान से देखें इसमें आप 2007 के शिलान्यास में उपस्थित हैं लेकिन आज सुबह कह रहे हैं 2010 में किया। अब यह बताएँ 2007 है या 2010? होती है ऐसी ग़लतियाँ राहुल जी - झूठ इतना बोला आपने अमेठी के बारे में कि शिलान्यास कब किया और सत्यानाश कब यह आपको याद नहीं रहता। @RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/IDZyZ6kS2o — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 4, 2019

The PM who was in Amethi on Sunday laid the foundation stone of a manufacturing unit for AK-203 rifles. Reacting to the event, Rahul claimed that he had already laid the foundation stone for the same unit in 2010 and that the factory has been producing small weapons for years.

Prime minister ji, I had myself laid the foundation stone of the Ordinance factory in Amethi in 2010. In the last many years, small weapons are being manufactured there. You went to Amethi yesterday and spoke a lie, which you are used to doing. Are you not ashamed a bit, he asked in a tweet in Hindi.

While speaking in Amethi, Modi without naming Rahul had taken a jibe at him saying, "some people go around giving speeches of 'made in Ujjain', 'made in Jaipur', 'made in Jaisalmer'... This is Modi. Now 'Made in Amethi' will be AK-203 rifles. It will help our jawans."