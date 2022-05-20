हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Democracy

Rahul Gandhi shares pics with Mahua Moitra, Tejashwi Yadav from UK; hails ‘democracy in India’

Rahul Gandhi, who is in the UK, also posted pictures on Twitter from the 'Ideas for India' event in which he was also seen standing with Opposition leaders RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, Manoj Jha, TMC's Mahua Moitra and CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury.

Rahul Gandhi shares pics with Mahua Moitra, Tejashwi Yadav from UK; hails ‘democracy in India’
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@RahulGandhi

New Delhi: Democracy in India is a global public good and Indians are the only people who have managed democracy at an unparalleled scale, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday as he participated at an 'Ideas for India' conference in London. Gandhi, who is in the UK, also posted pictures on Twitter from the event in which he was also seen standing with Opposition leaders RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, Manoj Jha, TMC's Mahua Moitra and CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury.

"Democracy in India is a global public good. We're the only people who have managed democracy at our unparalleled scale," Gandhi tweeted after the event.

The former Congress chief also said he had an enriching exchange on a wide range of topics at the 'Ideas For India' conference.

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Salman Khurshid and party spokesperson Gurdeep Singh Sappal also attended the event.

Gandhi will also interact with students at the Cambridge University in London on May 23 and address them on 'India at 75'.

Gandhi has had a series of interactions with students of many foreign universities in the past few months as part of efforts to reach out to the diaspora. 

