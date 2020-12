Rahul Gandhi slams 'suit-boot ki sarkar', says farmers' income has halved while that of govt's friends has risen

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday made a blistering attack on the Centre over its claim of doubling farmers' income and alleged that their income has in fact "halved" under the 'suit-boot ki sarkar', while that of its crony friends has grown four times.

"They said farmers' income will be doubled. What they did was increase the incomes of 'friends' four times and those of farmers will be halved. This suit-boot government is of lies and loot," the Congress MP said in a tweet in Hindi.

कहा- किसान की आय दुगनी होगी। किया- ‘मित्रों’ की आय हुई चौगुनी और किसान की होगी आधी। झूठ की, लूट की, सूट-बूट की सरकार। pic.twitter.com/anSiQ8Zird — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 2, 2020

He also attached a video of the atrocities and use of force against the protesting farmers with a voice-over of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech saying his government was taking steps to resolve the problems faced by farmers and double their income.

His critical remarks have come at a time when farmers from Punjab and Haryana are protesting at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders of the national capital against the Centre's new agriculture reform laws

Congress has been attacking the government over the use of force against the protesting farmers and has urged the NDA dispensation to withdraw the new farm laws and redresses the grievances of the protestors.

