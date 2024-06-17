Rahul Gandhi Retains Rae Bareli Lok Sabha Seat; Priyanka Gandhi To Contest From Wayanad In Kerala

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who won the Lok Sabha elections from two seats - Wayanad in Kerala and Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, has decided to keep the UP seat and vacate the Kerala seat. His sister Priyanka Gandhi will now contest from the Wayanad seat. Gandhi won the Wayanad seat for the second time this year. He had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad in Kerala but lost the UP seat while bagging the Wayanad seat.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Rahul Gandhi won from the two Lok Sabha seats but as per the law he has to vacate one seat. Rahul Gandhi will keep the Raebareli seat and vacate Wayanad Lok Sabha seat." Addressing the media this evening, Rahul Gandhi said that he is emotionally connected to Rae Bareli as well as Wayanad. He said that Priyanka would turn out to be a good leader for the people of Wayanad. Rahul Gandhi said that once Priyanka wins from Wayanad, both - Rae Bareli and Wayanad will have two MPs as both the brother and sister will serve the people of these constituencies.

This year as well, Rahul Gandhi contested the Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad and Rae Bareli. Rae Bareli's seat was vacated by Sonia Gandhi who shifted to the Rajya Sabha citing ill health. Later, Rahul Gandhi contested for the seat. Gandhi bagged the Wayanad seat by a margin of 3,64,422 votes while Rae Bareli by 3,90,030 votes.

Congress has also decided to field Priyanka Gandhi from the Wayanad seat. "Priyanka will contest from Wayanad but I will keep visiting the constituency periodically. We will fulfil the promises made to the people of Wayanad and Rae Bareli," said Rahul Gandhi. Talking to media, Priyanka Gandhi said that she would continue to serve the people of Rae Bareli as well as Wayanad. "I am very happy to be able to represent Wayanad and I will not let them feel his (Rahul Gandhi's) absence. I will work hard and I will try my best to make everyone happy and be a good representative. I have a very old relationship with Raebareli and Amethi and it cannot be broken. I will also help my brother in Raebareli. We will both be present in Raebareli and Wayanad," said Priyanka Gandhi.

Congress which had won just one seat in Uttar Pradesh during the 2019 polls, went on to win six seats this year of the 17 it contested. Thus, the Congress party has decided to keep its focus on the largest state in terms of the Lok Sabha seats. Keeping Rae Bareli will also send a message to the people that the Congress is keen on working for the people of the state.