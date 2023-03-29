topStoriesenglish2589003
Rahul Gandhi's Disqualification: CEC Rajiv Kumar Says ECI In No Hurry To Hold Wayanad Lok Sabha Bypoll

 The Election Commission of India on Wednesday said that there is no hurry to conduct the bypoll on Wayanad parliamentary constituency

Last Updated: Mar 29, 2023

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Wednesday said that there is no hurry to conduct the bypoll on Wayanad parliamentary constituency. "We have six months' time to hold a by-election after a seat falls vacant. The trial court has given 30 days time for judicial remedy. So, we will wait," Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said. The Wayanad constituency was left vacant after its MP Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha. After Rahul's eviction there were possibilities of EC announcing fresh election in Wayanad. The Lok Sabha Secretariat notified that Gandhi's disqualification was effective from March 23, the day of his conviction.

A court in Gujarat's Surat found him guilty in the case on Thursday (March 23) and sentenced him to 2 years in prison. Gandhi was convicted under IPC sections 499 and 500. The maximum possible punishment under this section is two years. The Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate H.H.

Varma sentenced him to two years in jail and also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 after finding him guilty; however, on Rahul Gandhi`s plea, his sentence has been suspended and bail has been granted to enable him to move an appeal against his conviction within 30 days.

The case was filed against Gandhi for his alleged 'how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname' remarks on a complaint lodged by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi.

The Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad made the remarks while addressing a rally at Kolar in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday announced that voting for Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 will take place on 10th May. "Results of the 224 member strong assembly will be declared on 13th May", the Election Commission said.

