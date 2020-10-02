Rahul Gandhi's manhandling during Hathras visit 'gangrape of democracy', says Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut; condemns UP Police' behaviour

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Friday (October 2) slammed Uttar Pradesh for stopping and allegedly manhandling Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi while they were on their way to meet the kin of Hathrape gang-rape victim. Raut said that Gandhi's collar was caught and he was pushed to the ground, in a way it is a 'gangrape' of the country's democracy.

"Rahul Gandhi is a national political leader. We may have differences with Congress but nobody can support Police's behaviour with him...His collar was caught and he was pushed to the ground, in a way it is gangrape of the country's democracy," said Raut.

"We should not forget that Rahul Gandi is Indira Gandhi's grandson and Rajiv Gandhi's son. Both of them have sacrificed for the country. The country will never forgive this behaviour done to Rahul Gandhi. The way in which action is being taken against Rahul Gandhi and others who raise voice is against the democracy of the country," he added.

On Thursday, UP Police registered a case against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and over 200 others under section 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Epidemic Act, according to the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police.

Rahul and Priyanka were arrested by the police at the Yamuna Expressway in Gautam Buddh Nagar while they were on the way to meet the Hathras incident victim's kin. A 19-year-old girl, belonging to Scheduled Caste was gangraped and brutally assaulted in Hathras. After battling for her life for almost a fortnight, she succumbed to her injuries at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 27.

Both Congress leaders alleged they were manhandled and roughed up by police personnel while they were marching towards Hathras. However, Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Ranvijay Singh said that there was 'no lathicharge' on anyone.