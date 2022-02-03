हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rahul Gandhi vs Narendra Modi

Rahul Gandhi's new salvo at PM Modi: 'He's waiting for 'achhe din' as China abducts Indian citizens'

Gandhi tagged a news report citing a statement of BJP MP Tapir Gao, who urged the government to find a solution as China is picking up Indian citizens. This comes after Arunachal teen Miram Taron was abducted and subsequently released by China's People's Liberation Army.

Rahul Gandhi&#039;s new salvo at PM Modi: &#039;He&#039;s waiting for &#039;achhe din&#039; as China abducts Indian citizens&#039;

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has once again slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Thursday (February 3), the Congress leader hit out at the PM, alleging that he is silently waiting for "achhe din" as China is abducting and torturing Indian citizens. "China first captured our land and is now abducting our citizens and torturing them. Modiji is silently waiting for achhe din. Shameful," he said in a tweet In Hindi.

Gandhi tagged a news report citing a statement of BJP MP Tapir Gao, who urged the government to find a solution as China is picking up Indian citizens. This comes after Arunachal teen Miram Taron was abducted and subsequently released by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China. He alleged that he was tortured by the PLA.

The Bharatiya Janata Party stormed to power at the Centre in 2014 on the promise of bringing back "achhe din" (good days) in the country.

This isn't the first time Rahul Gandhi attacked BJP on the once-missing Arunachal teenager. Earlier, he had slammed the Central government for not reacting to the abduction of the youth by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) and said that the silence is a statement of the Centre as they do not care. His statement came after the 17-year-old Miram Taron was abducted by China's PLA from Arunachal Pradesh's Zido area, Upper Siang district, Lungta Jor area.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader had then written in Hindi, "A few days before Republic Day, a fortune-teller of India is kidnapped by China - We are with the family of Miram Taroun and will not give up hope, will not give up. PM's cowardly silence is his statement - he doesn't care!"

(With Agency inputs)

