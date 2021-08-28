Railways recruitment: Pune police arrest one involved in fake job racket

Pune: A fake railway job racket was busted in Pune after the personnel of Crime Investigation Bureau of Railway Protection Force (RPF), Pune, apprehended a person at Pune station recently.

The trap was laid based on a verbal complaint by a woman, who is a resident of Kalyan. The complainant said that she was offered a job in the railways for money, according to news agency ANI.

Acting on the complaint, the RPF formed a team under LK Sagar, Inspector of RPF.

The suspect has been identified as Mayur Kambli and he was identified by the complainant. He was later brought to Bhandup RPF office. A case was registered under Sections 420, 465, 471, 476 and 507 of the IPC against Mayur and a woman named Smruti.

Meanwhile, amid reports that actors Ritiesh Deshmukh, Sonu Sood or fitness enthusiast Milind Soman may be roped in by the Mumbai Congress as mayoral candidate for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election, Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap denied the claims on Friday.

Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) president Bhai Jagtap said, "In a meeting of the strategy committee, a member had proposed the name of these celebrities, but we do not agree with the suggestion. We will be contesting on all the 227 seats in BMC and if we win, the mayor will be our party member."

