Weather Update

Light rain, snow likely in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh during next 48 hours

Representational Image

Srinagar: Weather remained partly cloudy and dry in J&K and Ladakh on Tuesday (February 1, 2022) as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast light rain and snow during the next 48 hours.

"Minimum temperatures improved across J&K on Tuesday although these remained below the freezing point in the Valley except in Srinagar where the minimum rose above the freezing point," IMD said.

"Light rain/snow is likely to occur in J&K and Ladakh during the next 48 hours", an officer of the IMD said.

Srinagar recorded minus 1.8 degree Celsius, Pahalgam minus 6.2 degree and Gulmarg minus 9.0 degree as the minimum temperature.

In the Ladakh region, Drass town registered minus 20.2 degree, Leh minus 9.1 and Kargil minus 13.7 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city clocked 7.2 degrees, Katra 7.0, Batote 0.4, Banihal minus 1.6 and Bhaderwah minus 1.1 as the night`s lowest temperature.

