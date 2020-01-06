हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Weather

Rainfall in parts of Delhi, temperature likely to dip in coming days

Skymet forecast said that heavy rains are likely to lash in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, West and central Uttar Pradesh. Isolated places might even see hailstorm indicated the predictions. 

Representational image

New Delhi: Several parts of Delhi experienced rainfall on Monday and the situation is likely to prevail on January 7-8. As per Skymet weather forecast, the weather activity will peak on January 7 which will result in the increase of cold. 

Skymet Weather Services forecast also said that heavy rains are likely to lash in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, West and central Uttar Pradesh. Isolated places might even see hailstorm indicated the predictions. 

All the major tourist locations including Shimla, Mussoorie, Srinagar, Pahalgam, Dalhousie, Khajiar, Gulmarg, Nainital, Kufri, Narkanda might also get to see rains and snow in the coming days.

Earlier, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that there will be light showers with thunderstorms in the national capital on Monday due to western disturbance over north India.

In December 2019, Delhi experienced the coldest month in the past 107 years. However, after December 31 the temperature increased and bought the situation to normal.  

