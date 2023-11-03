New Delhi: Rajasthan is gearing up for the November 25 assembly elections, presenting fierce competition between the ruling Congress and the Bhartiya Janata Party. Traditionally known for changing governments each term, the current scenario is uncertain, with both major parties experiencing internal conflicts alongside their electoral contest.

Congress party has fielded CM Ashok Gehlot from his strong seat of Sardarpura in Jodhpur district from where he has been winning the assembly elections for the past 25 years and Sachin Pilot from the Tonk assembly constituency which also serves as the favourable seat for former Rajasthan Deputy CM.

BJP's Contestant For Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 Against Ashok Gehlot On Sardarpura Seat

For the Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023, BJP has nominated Mahendra Singh Rathore, former Chief of the JDA (Jodhpur Development Authority) to contest against CM Ashok Gehlot in the Sardarpura Assembly Constituency. It is pertinent to note that in Assembly Elections 2018, BJP had fielded Shambhu Singh on Sardarpura seat who was defeated by Gehlot with a margin of over 45500 votes.

BJP's Contestant Against Sachin Pilot In Tonk

In Tonk, BJP has fielded former MLA Ajit Singh Mehta to contest the upcoming assembly elections against the incumbent former Dy CM Sachin Pilot. Notably, Mehta served as the BJP MLA from Tonk from 2013 to 2018 but was denied a ticket in 2018 when the party fielded Yunus Khan from Tonk.