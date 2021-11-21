हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajasthan

Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle: 15 ministers take oath, council strength reach maximum

Governor Kalraj Mishra administered the oath of office to the new ministers.

Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle: 15 ministers take oath, council strength reach maximum
Credit: Twitter / Rajasthan Congress

Jaipur: Fifteen ministers - 11 cabinet and four ministers of state - were sworn in on Sunday in Rajasthan, in a much-awaited expansion of the Ashok Gehlot ministry.

Governor Kalraj Mishra administered the oath of office to the new ministers.

The 11 cabinet ministers include three - Mamta Bhupesh, Bhajan Lal Jatav and Tikaram Jully-- who have been elevated from minister of state (MoS) to cabinet rank, while two -- Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena -- are those who were sacked last year for rebelling and have been reinducted as cabinet ministers.

Hemaram Choudhary, Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Ramlal Jat, Mahesh Joshi, Govindram Meghwal and Shakuntla Rawat were also sworn in as cabinet ministers.

Zahida, Brijendra Singh Ola, Rajendra Gudha and Murari Lal Meena were sworn in as MoS.

The council of ministers in Rajasthan now has 19 cabinet ministers and 10 MoS, apart from the chief minister.

Chief Minister Gehlot and members of his council of ministers were among those present at the function.

The number in the council of ministers in the the state has reached 30. The Rajasthan Cabinet can have a maximum of 30 ministers, including the chief minister. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
RajasthanRajasthan Cabinet Reshufflerajasthan cabinet expansionAshok Gehlot
Next
Story

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021: Few days left to apply for 158 Faculty vacancies, check details here

Must Watch

PT1M33S

Delhi Schools To Remain Closed Till Further Notice Due To Air Pollution