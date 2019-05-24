Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Dy CM express grief over Surat fire tragedy

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Friday expressed grief over the fire tragedy at a commercial complex in Gujarat's Surat district.

He condoled the death of those who died in the tragedy and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"I pray peace for the departed souls and courage for their family members to bear the shock," Gehlot said in a statement.

Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot also tweeted to condole deaths of those killed in the tragedy.

"The fire incident at a commercial complex in which students died is a sad incident. I express condolences to family members of the deceased and wish speedy recovery for those undergoing treatment," Pilot tweeted.

At least 18 students of a coaching class were killed when a major fire broke out in a four-storeyed commercial complex in Surat on Friday afternoon.