topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
RAJYAVARDHAN RATHORE

'Poor farmers have suffered huge losses': Rajyavardhan Rathore urges Rajasthan CM to announce crop loss compensation

Rajasthan cold wave: Rajyavardhan Rathore said, "The farmers, who have been suffering due to Corona for the last two years, have got another setback. Due to crop failure, poor farmers have suffered huge losses, due to which the crisis of maintenance of the family has come in front of them."

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 10:08 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Rajyavardhan Rathore urged the CM to give compensation to the farmers as soon as possible in view of crop failure.
  • BJP MP said that vegetable crops had been destroyed due to frost during the cold wave in the state.

Trending Photos

'Poor farmers have suffered huge losses': Rajyavardhan Rathore urges Rajasthan CM to announce crop loss compensation

Cold Wave in Rajasthan: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rajyavardhan Rathore on Wednesday urged Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to announce a relief package for the farmers as they have suffered huge losses. In his letter to Gehlot dated January 18, the BJP MP said that vegetable crops had been destroyed due to frost during the cold wave in the state. "Vegetable crops like tomato, cabbage, peas, chillies etc. have been destroyed due to frost due to cold wave outbreak in the state for several days, along with heavy damage to mustard and wheat crops. Lok Sabha constituency Jaipur Rural is also not untouched by this. Here farmers have suffered heavy losses in mainly vegetable-producing areas including Bansur, Kotputli, Biratnagar, Jamvaramgarh, Paota, Amer, Jalsu, Amarsar, Maid, Gathwadi," he said in the letter.

Rathore further said, "The farmers, who have been suffering due to Corona for the last two years, have got another setback. Due to crop failure, poor farmers have suffered huge losses, due to which the crisis of maintenance of the family has come in front of them."

Rathore urged the Chief Minister to give compensation to the farmers as soon as possible in view of crop failure. "Therefore, you are requested to issue instructions to give compensation by doing Girdawari in Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha constituency as soon as possible, keeping in view the crop failure and economic condition of the farmers, as well as an economic package should also be announced to provide relief to the farmers," the BJP MP wrote.

(With ANI Inputs)

Live Tv

Rajyavardhan RathoreCold waveBJP MPRajasthan CMAshok GehlotFarmerscompensationCrops

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Chat GPT has been labeled as anti-Hindu
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'old' China be able to compete with 'young' India?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 18, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?