Rajasthan Election 2023: Ashok Gehlot Files Nomination Papers From Sardarpura Seat

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today filed his nomination papers from the Sardarpura seat in Jodhpur district. Today is the last day for nominations for the Rajasthan assembly polls. Sardarpura has been a Congress stronghold and Gehlot has won all the elections he contested from the seat since 1998. The chief minister received 63 per cent of votes in the 2018 assembly elections in which the Congress trumped BJP to record a big win.

The chief minister's wife Sunita Gehlot and son Vaibhav Gehlot accompanied him when he filed his nomination papers. Before filing his nomination, the CM took his sister's blessings.

Speaking to reporters, CM Gehlot claimed that Congress will retain power in the state. "People of the state are in the mood to repeat the government in Rajasthan," said Gehlot. The Chief Minister also added that Rajasthan has undergone a transformation under his regime. "Earlier Rajasthan was known as a backward state but now it has changed. Today, Rajasthan has AIIMS, IITs, IIMs and other universities. When I became the CM for the first time, there were only 6 universities and now there are over 100 colleges...," claimed CM Gehlot.

Rajasthan is among five states that will go to the polls next month. Rajasthan will go to the polls on November 25, the counting of which will take place on December 3, along with four other state assembly elections.