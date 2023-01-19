Rajasthan: Married woman strangles 3-year-old child to death, throws her from train with lover's aid

Jaipur: In a shocking incident, a married woman and her lover have been arrested for allegedly killing her three-year-old girl and throwing her body from a moving train in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district. The accused have been identified as Sunita and Sunny alias Malta, according to police.

Woman strangles daughter, throws body from moving train

On the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, the woman strangled her daughter Kiran and wrapped her body in a bedsheet with Sunny's help, police said. The couple then went to Sriganganagar railway station and boarded a train at 6:10 am. When the train reached a bridge on a canal before Fatuhi railway station, they allegedly dropped the body from the moving train in an attempt to dump it in the canal, but it fell near the railway tracks instead, Superintendent of Police (Sriganganagar) Anand Sharma said. The body was recovered on Tuesday morning.

Accused confesses to killing her daughter; motive unknown

Sunita, who has five children, lives in Shastri Nagar with Sunny and her two daughters. Three of her children live with her husband, police said. After identification of the girl, the police traced Sunita and called her for questioning. During the interrogation, she confessed to killing her daughter and the two accused were arrested, police said.

The police are investigating the case to understand the motives behind the murder. The accused will be brought to justice and the victim's family will be provided with all necessary support, police said.

