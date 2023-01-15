topStoriesenglish
Wife conspires with lover to murder husband; buries body inside house in Greater Noida

The police said that the woman filed the complaint to mislead the police and divert attention from her role in the crime. 

  • The accused woman murdered her husband with the help of her lover and buried the body inside her house.
  • A few days ago, a similar case had come to light where a Kerala man strangulated his wife and buried her inside the house.
  • In another similar case, a husband murdered his wife by giving her an electric shock and buried the body in his bedroom in Lakhimpur Kheri of Uttar Pradesh.

In a shocking incident, the Greater Noida Police found out that a woman murdered her husband by colluding with her lover in Bisrakh village. The woman had approached the police with a missing complaint about her husband earlier this month. Since then, the police have been trying to solve the mystery of the case.

During its investigation, police zeroed in on the woman and when they interrogated her, the woman accepted her crime. According to the police, the wife along with her lover killed her husband and buried the dead body in the house by digging a pit. So to avoid public scrutiny and doubt, she lodged a missing report of her husband on January 1. 

The police said that the woman filed the complaint to mislead the police and divert attention from her role in the crime. So far, police have arrested two accused in the case. 

A few days ago, a similar case had come to light where a Kerala man strangulated his wife and buried her inside the house. He told his children that their mother fled with someone and asked them not to tell others as it would bring a bad name to the family. The accused was arrested 17 months after the murder. 

In another similar case, a husband murdered his wife by giving her an electric shock and buried the body in his bedroom in Lakhimpur Kheri of Uttar Pradesh. When the accused's mother returned from her trip, she enquired about her daughter-in-law and approached the police when her son failed to give a satisfactory answer. The police later arrested the accused on the charges of murder. 

