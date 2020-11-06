Rajasthan police constable exam begins from today, security tightens in state

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2020 exams starts from today and will continue till November 8. As there are lakhs of candidates appearing for the exam the state government has tighten the security system to check on any mishappening.

The Director-General of Police Rajasthan has activated the link to check the exam centres on the official website.

The activated link can be accessed by visiting rajasthan.gov.in. Although, as per the recent reports, the admit cards have not been released yet.

If you're taking up the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Exam, know how to check your centre:

STEP 1: Visit the official website — police.rajasthan.gov.in.

STEP 2: Click on 'Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2019'.

STEP 3: Click on 'Know your district location'.

Director-General of Police ML Lather told that the constable recruitment examination will be held on 6, 7 and 8 November daily in two shifts. About three lakh candidates will appear in each shift.

He informed that 17 lakh 61,760 candidates have applied for this recruitment exam for a total of 5,438 constable posts. The written examination is being conducted at 518 examination centers in 32 districts of the state.

Apart from this, the notice issued on the official website www.police.rajasthan.gov.in states that biometric thumb impressions will be taken to identify candidates at the examination centers. In such a situation, it would be appropriate for all the candidates to keep the thumbs of both their hands clean, do not apply mehndi / ink / paint / color etc. on them.

