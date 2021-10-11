हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rajasthan relaxes COVID-19 curbs amid festival season, allows 200 people at religious events, details here

As per the revised coronavirus guidelines, religious events can be held in Rajasthan with a cap of 200 people who should have been administered at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Representational image

New Delhi: The Rajasthan government on Monday (October 11) relaxed COVID-19 curbs allowing to hold religious events ahead of the ongoing festival season. 

As per the revised coronavirus guidelines, religious events can be held with a cap of 200 people who should have been administered at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The government also directed that the night curfew will remain in place from 10 pm to 5 am every day, news agency ANI reported. These new guidelines will come into effect immediately. 

Animal fairs can be organised after the permission of the district magistrate. Shops, malls, commercial establishments etc. have been allowed to operate till 10 pm, the government order said. Service providers such as petrol and diesel pumps, CNG pumps, petroleum and gas-related outlets can decide their opening and closing time. 

Earlier, the government had allowed 200 people to attend weddings instead of 50. 

On September 30, Rajasthan had banned the sale and use of fireworks across the state during Diwali and till January 31, 2022 amid the threat of third COVID-19 wave. The government had also prohibited large-scale celebrations which lead to violation of social distancing norms and result in a high level of air pollution leading to serious health issues. 

Meanwhile, four new COVID-19 cases were in Rajasthan on Sunday (October 10), which pushed the total tally to 954,359, according to a health department bulletin. With no new fatality, the death toll remained at 8954. 

(With agency inputs)

