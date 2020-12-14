Rajasthan Urban Local Bodies election results 2020: Congress wins 619 wards to defeat BJP

After facing a shocking defeat in Panchayati Raj polls, the Congress in Rajasthan on Sunday (December 13) managed to defeat BJP in the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) elections by registering win in 619 wards.

The results for 1,775 wards of 50 ULBs in 12 districts were declared on Sunday with the Congress winning 619 wards and BJP 548. The Independents won 596 wards, while the Bahujan Samaj Party won 7 wards.

In the Panchayati Raj polls, the results of which were declared recently, BJP succeeded in electing Zila Pramukhs in 12 Zila Parishad while Congress managed only five Zila Pramukhs.

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra addressed a press conference on Sunday and expressed happiness over the performance of the Congress party in ULB elections. Dostara slammed thae BJP saying that the results show that the urban electorate are not willing to back the saffron party anymore.

"Of the total 50 ULBs — 43 Nagar Palika and 7 Nagar Parishad — Congress has won a majority in 17 and as far as Independents are concerned, most of them are Congress-backed,” Dostara saidm adding that the Congress will form Board in over 30 of the 50 ULBs which went to polls.

“With Congress being the ruling party, every second candidate was hopeful of a party ticket and in its absence, they contested as an Independent,” he added.

Live TV

The Congress leader said that as a startegic move, the Congress decided to field Independents in several places and this helped the Congress in defeating the BJP.

BJP leaders are yet to comment on the losses.