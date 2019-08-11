close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth congratulates PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah for 'Mission Kashmir', hails duo as 'Krishna-Arjun'

Congratulating Shah, who is a long-time associate of PM Modi, on successful accomplishment of his 'Mission Kashmir', Rajinikanth called it a 'fantastic' move.

Rajinikanth congratulates PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah for &#039;Mission Kashmir&#039;, hails duo as &#039;Krishna-Arjun&#039;

Chennai: Tamil megastar Rajinikanth has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the NDA government's recent move to abrogate Article 370, which gave special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir, and hailed the duo as 'Krishna and Arjun.'

Congratulating Shah, who is a long-time associate of PM Modi, on successful accomplishment of his 'Mission Kashmir', the actor-turned-politician called it a 'fantastic' move.

However, the actor's praise for the two top leaders came with a twist as he said,'' We don't know who is Krishna and who is Arjuna. It is only they know (Modi and Shah)."

It may be recalled that according to ancient Hindu scriptures, God Krishna is considered to be the incarnation of Lord Vishnu and Arjuna his disciple. The two are also among the top characters in the epic Mahabharat.

Rajinikanth made these remarks while addressing a function organised to release the book titled "Listening, Learning and Leading" which chronicles two years in the office of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Live TV

During his speech, the Tamil thespian praised Naidu as a completely spiritual person who is interested in the welfare of people.

The function was hosted by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, which was also attended by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

Tags:
RajinikanthPM Narendra ModiAmit ShahMission KashmirKrishna-Arjun
Next
Story

Amarinder Singh tells Pakistan to not back out of commitment on Kartarpur Corridor

Must Watch

PT20M24S

News 50: Watch top news of the day