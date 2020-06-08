Rajnath Singh holds security review meet with CDS, Service Chiefs amid Ladakh standoff

New Delhi: Amid continuing standoff with China in eastern Ladakh, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday (June 8) met Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, and the three service chiefs for a security review meeting, including situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

The meeting was held at the official residence of the minister in the national capital.

The meeting, notably, comes two days after high-level military talks took place between the two sides in China’s Moldo on Saturday. While the Indian side was represented by 14 Corps Commander Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, whose unit is directly responsible for the LAC, the Chinese were represented by Major General Liu Lin, Commander of South Xinjiang Military Region.

On June 7, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the two sides had agreed to peacefully resolve the ongoing dispute and will thus continue the military and diplomatic engagements.

Notably, both countries have already turned down US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate in the standoff, which has now been on for more than a month.