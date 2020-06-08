हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh holds security review meet with CDS, Service Chiefs amid Ladakh standoff

The meeting, notably, comes two days after high-level military talks took place between the two sides in China’s Moldo on Saturday. 

Rajnath Singh holds security review meet with CDS, Service Chiefs amid Ladakh standoff
IANS photo

New Delhi: Amid continuing standoff with China in eastern Ladakh, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday (June 8) met Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, and the three service chiefs for a security review meeting, including situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

The meeting was held at the official residence of the minister in the national capital.

The meeting, notably, comes two days after high-level military talks took place between the two sides in China’s Moldo on Saturday. While the Indian side was represented by 14 Corps Commander Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, whose unit is directly responsible for the LAC, the Chinese were represented by Major General Liu Lin, Commander of South Xinjiang Military Region.

On June 7, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the two sides had agreed to peacefully resolve the ongoing dispute and will thus continue the military and diplomatic engagements.

Notably, both countries have already turned down US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate in the standoff, which has now been on for more than a month.

Tags:
Rajnath SinghCDsGeneral Bipin RawatIdnian ArmyLadakh standoffLadakhChina
Next
Story

Jammu and Kashmir records highest single-day spike with 620 new COVID-19 cases
  • 2,56,611Confirmed
  • 7,135Deaths

Full coverage

  • 69,23,836Confirmed
  • 4,00,243Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M13S

Video: Delhi Police awaiting Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad's COVID-19 report to question him