हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sanjay Raut

Rajya Sabha elections 2022: Election Commission favoured BJP, alleges Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Rajya Sabha polls 2022: Out of 6 seats in Maharashtra, BJP won 3 seats. Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP won one seat each.

Rajya Sabha elections 2022: Election Commission favoured BJP, alleges Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut
Pic Credit: File Photo

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday cleared his stance on the Election Commission's move on the rejection of vote cast by Shiv Sena MLA Suhas Kande and alleged that the EC favoured BJP. "Election Commission made our one vote invalid. We objected to two votes but no action was taken on that. Election Commission favoured them (BJP)," Raut told mediapersons.

While Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi declared his victory and also confirmed the tally for the remaining candidates. "I have won as well as Shiv Sena`s Sanjay Raut and NCP`s Praful Patel. I thank the MLAs. We are sad that the fourth candidate of (Maha Vikas Aghadi) Sanjay Pawar could not win," said Pratapgarhi.

The counting of votes came to a small halt after the election authorities recieved complaints and counter complaints in Maharashtra and Haryana.

ALSO READ: Rajya Sabha polls: AIMIM MLAs to vote for Congress candidate Imran Pratapgarhi in Maharashtra

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday alleged a violation of the poll code by three MLAs of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the Rajya Sabha elections in Maharashtra and urged the Returning Officer to hold their votes invalid.

The BJP demanded that the votes of NCP leader Jitendra Awhad, Congress leader Yashomati Thakur and Shiv Sena's Suhas Kande be declared invalid. Out of 6 seats in Maharashtra, BJP won 3 seats. Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP won one seat each. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Pawar lost the election.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sanjay RautShiv SenaShiv Sena leaderRajya Sabha pollsRajya Sabha electionsRajya Sabha polls 2022MaharashtraBJP
Next
Story

Jammu and Kashmir: Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorist killed in Kulgam encounter, operation underway

Must Watch

PT11M51S

DNA: How is violence justified in the name of Prophet Muhammad?