Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra adopts Kishangarh in Haryana, initiates new projects

Gram swaraj is the not just a word, but engulfs the complete sense of freedom and liberty where a marginal family can live with dignity. However, there are numbers of challenges that create barriers. For example, no access to basic services as safe drinking water, electricity, roads, education and health care services. On top of that, there’s loss-making agricultural cycle.

Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Subahsh Chandra believes in unlocking the potential of community and empowering it to write its own destiny.

Kishangarh is a village in Haryana’s Hisar district. This village has been adopted by Dr. Subhash Chandra under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojna. He has adopted this village to form a cluster of five villages--SABKA (Sadalpur, Adampur, Brarwala Khara, Kishangarh and Adampur Mandi).

Journey towards development

Every change starts from a small but strong step. This one started from institution building through community engagement for a village development plan. The local community has prepared a village development plan and then initiated work on recognising, identifying and then solving problems. The representatives from different class, cast, gender and sections came forward with their opinions and they were all integrated into one process.

Strengthening of Gram Panchayat with village development committee

A village development committee has been formed to ensure development activities from institution building to execution.

Village infrastructure for fundamental services

Kishangarh has struggled for fundamental services like a proper Panchayat Bhawan, community park, sports ground, roads, basic health facilities and lack of quality education.

Development initiatives by Subhash Chandra Foundation

Education initiative: Empowering girls through quality education via the Sach Vijya Scholarship Program. Under this initiative, scholarship of Rs 10,000 – 15,000 has been provided to 100 meritorious girls.

Agriculture development: In collaboration with the Haryana Agriculture University, this is a program to ensure integrated village development. As part of this, development of hi-tech orchards, organic cluster development, demonstration of farming skills at KVK, imparting knowledge through training on various livelihood activities happen. About 5000 farmers have been benefitted due to this project.

Sports and life skills development program: 500 youngsters and children take training in boxing, athletics, throwball etc as part of this. More than 100 girls and boys participated in state national level tournaments.

Women empowerment initiative: This is to promote kitchen gardens and organic farming. With this, women don't have to remain dependent on markets for fresh vegetables and fruits. They also supply goods from their kitchen garden and earn money.

Farmers producer company: The foundation takes initiatives to ensure good market, better price, procurement and other services for farmers. Now, about 350 farmers are taking benefits from FPC.