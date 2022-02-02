Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra hails Union Budget 2022

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra on Wednesday (February 2, 2022) welcomed Union Budget 2022 and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not only working towards making India politically strong but is also emphasising the need for social and economical development.

The founder of Zee Group, Dr Subhash Chandra said, “What I liked the most about the Union Budget is that it was named ‘Amrit kaal’. The government has laid down the roadmap to steer the economy over the next 25 years – from India at 75 to India at 100, in this year’s budget.” Dr. Subhash Chandra also termed Budget a very commendable approach.

Additionally, Dr Subhash Chandra recommended that the government needs to set up a committee of about 20-30 people who can research and decide the allocation of budget in every field over the period of next 25 years. Watch the full interview above.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also hailed the Centre and called Union Budget 2022 “progressive”.

“This is a progressive Budget; benefits all sections especially farmers, women, youth. Important announcements such as MSP, measures to double farmers' income, 60 lakh jobs for youth, measures for women empowerment such as Mission Shakti will boost our economy,” said UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi addressed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers across the country on Budget today. During the address, PM Modi said, “This Budget focuses on the poor, middle class and youth and aims to provide the basic necessities. Our Govt is working on the saturation of basic facilities.”

PM Modi also highlighted that post-Covid, the possibility of new world order is emerging and the initial indicators of it are already visible. “There is a possibility of a new world order post-COVID pandemic. Today, the world's perspective of looking at India has changed a lot. Now, the world wants to see a stronger India,” PM Modi.

