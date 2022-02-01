UP CM Yogi Adityanath hails Union Budget 2022, says it ‘benefits all sections especially farmers, women, youth’

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday (February 1, 2022) hailed the Centre and called Union Budget 2022 “progressive”.

“This is a progressive Budget; benefits all sections especially farmers, women, youth. Important announcements such as MSP, measures to double farmers' income, 60 lakh jobs for youth, measures for women empowerment such as Mission Shakti will boost our economy,” said UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

On the other hand, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee hit out at the Centre and expressed their disappointment over the Union Budget 2022.

Tharoor expressed that the Union Budget is extremely disappointing and is a 'damp squib'.

"There seems to be absolutely nothing in this Budget. It's an astonishingly disappointing Budget. When you listen to the speech, no mention of MGNREGA, of Defence, of any other urgent priorities facing the public," Shashi Tharoor stated.

The West Bengal CM said that the government is lost in big words and termed it as a pegasus spin budget.

"Budget has zero for common people, who are getting crushed by unemployment & inflation. Govt is lost in big words signifying nothing. A pegasus spin budget." she tweeted.

