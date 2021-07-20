हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monsoon Parliamentary Session

Rajya Sabha to discuss COVID today, govt to answer queries from 5 pm

All the leaders met Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to demand a discussion on COVID-19

Rajya Sabha to discuss COVID today, govt to answer queries from 5 pm
File photo

New Delhi: Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh said the Rajya Sabha said will discuss issues related to COVID-19 on Tuesday (July 20).

All the leaders met Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu demanding a discussion on COVID-19. Following this, Naidu gave his consent to discuss the matter. 

Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh was quoted by news agency ANI saying, "All leaders met with the chairman as they wanted to have a discussion on COVID. Rajya Sabha Chairman has given his consent. It will be discussed at 1 pm."

It was agreed in the meeting that COVID aspects will be discussed for four hours from 1 pm on Tuesday while the Minister of Health and Family Welfare to reply on the matter at 5 pm, said sources.

Following morning disruptions in the Rajya Sabha, the House is likely to resume normal functioning after 1 pm on Tuesday. 

According to the sources, this was facilitated in a meeting between Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal and Opposition leaders Anand Sharma, Jairam Ramesh, Derek O`Brien and Tiruchi Siva. 

Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh and Minister of State Parliamentary Affairs Muraleedharan were also present in the meeting.In the meeting, Naidu stressed on normalcy in the House so that important issues can be discussed orderly.

Sources revealed that Piyush Goyal had earlier held an informal discussion with Opposition leaders seeking their cooperation for the resumption of functioning of the House.

Goyal then met Naidu along with leaders of the Opposition soon after the first adjournment of the House till 12 noon.

Rajya Sabha adjourned for the second time on Tuesday after the Opposition created a ruckus over farmers issues, fuel price hikes and COVID mismanagement.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Monsoon Parliamentary SessionRajya Sabha sessionCOVID-19
Next
Story

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021 to be released at 4 pm today, check kseeb.kar.nic.in

Must Watch

PT13M52S

Congress party is dying but they worry about us, says PM Modi