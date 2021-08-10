हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Haryana

Raksha Bandhan 2021: Haryana to offer free bus services for women and kids

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's official Twitter handle CMO Haryana shared a tweet and made this announcement public.

Raksha Bandhan 2021: Haryana to offer free bus services for women and kids

Chandigarh: Haryana Government announced free bus travel for women and children up to 15 years of age on the festival of Raksha Bandhan on Tuesday (August 10).

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's official Twitter handle CMO Haryana shared a tweet and made this announcement public.

In a series of tweets, CM Khattar gave guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic and said that the state-run buses will operate with 50 per cent capacity and suitable steps will be taken for the safety of people. 

“Keeping in view of COVID-19, buses will be run with 50 per cent capacity and suitable steps will be taken for safety. Those traveling in the bus will have to take care of face masks as well as other covid protocols,” he said.

Notably, this facility would be available in buses of state roadways from one place to another, including such buses plying up to Chandigarh and Delhi. Interestingly, this free travel facility was started by the state government in 2006.

This facility for women and children will be allowed throughout the state as well as for journeys from any place in Haryana up to Delhi and Chandigarh.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
HaryanaRakshabandhanRakshabandhan 2021Manohar Lal KhattarHaryana Roadway bus
Next
Story

OMG! 15-year-old NEET aspirant strangles mother with Karate belt when scolded for studies

Must Watch

PT1M22S

Politics continues on OBC Reservation Amendment Bill, 'conflict' started between political parties