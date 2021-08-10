Raksha Bandhan 2021: Haryana to offer free bus services for women and kids

Chandigarh: Haryana Government announced free bus travel for women and children up to 15 years of age on the festival of Raksha Bandhan on Tuesday (August 10).

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's official Twitter handle CMO Haryana shared a tweet and made this announcement public.

रक्षाबंधन पर्व पर तोहफा देते हुए इस साल भी मुख्यमंत्री श्री @mlkhattar ने प्रदेश की महिलाओं और 15 साल तक के बच्चों के लिए मुफ्त यात्रा सुविधा देने का निर्णय लिया है, ताकि बहनें अपने भाइयों के घर जाकर राखी बांध सकें। — CMO Haryana (@cmohry) August 10, 2021

In a series of tweets, CM Khattar gave guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic and said that the state-run buses will operate with 50 per cent capacity and suitable steps will be taken for the safety of people.

“Keeping in view of COVID-19, buses will be run with 50 per cent capacity and suitable steps will be taken for safety. Those traveling in the bus will have to take care of face masks as well as other covid protocols,” he said.

Notably, this facility would be available in buses of state roadways from one place to another, including such buses plying up to Chandigarh and Delhi. Interestingly, this free travel facility was started by the state government in 2006.

This facility for women and children will be allowed throughout the state as well as for journeys from any place in Haryana up to Delhi and Chandigarh.