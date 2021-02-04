'Ram Bhakts' will not be able to see construction of Ayodhya Ram Temple, know why

NEW DELHI: While the construction of a grand Ram temple has begun in the holy town of Ayodhya under the aegis of the Supreme Court-mandated Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the devotees will not be able to watch the construction process with their own eyes.

Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai has said that ‘Ram Bhakts’ will not be able to see the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya due to security reasons.

Sharing more information, Rai said that the engineers involved in the construction of the Ram temple will engage big cranes and stone crushing machines which might increase the chances of accidents at the Ram temple site.

In view of this, it has been decided not to allow visitors or devotees to come near the temple construction site, Rai said. In such a situation, the devotees will not be allowed to visit the Ram temple construction site to prevent any untoward incident there.

Rai added that the trust had earlier agreed that the 'Ram Bhakts' should be allowed to watch the construction work from a certain point but this may not be possible now. Rai, however, added that the Trust will keep updating the devotees about the progress of the construction work.

It may be recalled that the Ram Mandir Trust had decided that devotees visiting the Ramlala Virajman would be able to see the temple construction work with their own eyes and take photos from a selfie point specially created for the same.

However, this will not be possible now due to security reasons. Engineering and Construction company - Larsen & Toubro - has begun the Ram Temple construction work and said that the excavation work will be completed within 75 days.

The work of filling the foundation of the proposed Ram temple will also start in April, the company said. The first floor of the Ram Mandir is reportedly going to come up in the next one and a half year.

The entire temple is expected to be completed in the span of 36-40 months, with the remaining two floors taking another 18 months for completion and finishing of the temple requiring another 4 months.

As per Ayodhya Temple Trustee Anil Mishra, the proposed Ram Temple is going to be bigger than the Somnath Temple and any of the Akshardham Temples.

