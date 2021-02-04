‘Ram ji vapas apne ghar ayenge,’ watch a tribute to Lord Ram as nation donates for Ayodhya Ram Mandir

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court-mandated Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which is overseeing the construction of a grand Ram temple in the ancient town of Ayodhya, has now begun collecting donations from Indians to complete the project on time.

The trust has been receiving voluntary contributions from people from all walks of life for the temple's construction. The trust has so far collected Rs 230 crores under the voluntary contribution-donation drive carried out across the country for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya.

Several Hindu organisations, including the RSS and the VHP, have been reaching out to people to ensure the contribution of the maximum number of people for the grand temple being constructed at Shri Ram Janmasthan in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Trust members have lauded the efforts and contribution of the 'Ram Bhakts' to rebuild a grand temple after 500 years of struggle and wait.

In a major boost to the voluntary contribution-donation drive, a song ‘Ram Ji Vapas Apne Ghar Ayenge’ has been launched as a tribute to Lord Ram as nation donates for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. The song strikes an emotional chord with the people of India with an appeal to contribute voluntarily for the construction of Ayodhya Ram temple.

Watch the song here.

#WATCH: 'Ram ji vapas apne ghar ayenge', a tribute to Lord Ram, as the nation donates for the construction of #RamMandir in #Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/TiOa1zAUAn — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) February 4, 2021

