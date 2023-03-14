Ram Mandir Construction: Ayodhya Temple Gets Rs 1 Crore In Donations In Last 15 Days

New Delhi: In the past 15 days, Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh has received more than Rs 1 crore in the donation box kept inside the temple, a Ram temple trust official said on Monday (March 13, 2023). Bank officials tasked with the counting and depositing of donations have informed the Ram Mandir Trust that the donations have increased three times since January 2023, Prakash Gupta, the office incharge of Ram Mandir Trust at Ram Janmabhoomi, said.

Two officials have been appointed by the State Bank of India exclusively for the counting and depositing cash in the Trust's bank account, he said.

Champat Rai, general secretary of the Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, said that the donation coming to the Ram temple is increasing rapidly and in the coming times, arrangements will be done on the lines of Tirupati Balaji where hundreds of workers engage in the cash counting every day.

The major part of the ongoing construction work of the new Ram Temple in Ayodhya following the Supreme Court's 2019 verdict is expected to be completed by the end of this year, the statement said.

According to office bearers of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the temple will be left open for the public in January next year.

Ayodhya's Ram Temple to be connected with four-lane road

The Ram Mandir being built in Ayodhya will be connected with the Chaudah Kosi Parikrama Marg, which will be converted into a four-lane road, a senior official said here on Monday.

Every year after Diwali, lakhs of devotees perform a 'parikrama' of the temple town on the narrow road.

Since the construction of Ram temple is apace, the number of devotees who will perform Parikrama in future will increase by a considerable number, officials speculate.

"The state government has sanctioned Rs 1,166 crore for the four-lane project of Parikrama Marg. We have started the process of payment of compensation with the registry of houses and shops affected by the widening of the 25 km-long Chaudah Kosi Parikrama Marg," Ayodhya District Magistrate Nitish Kumar told PTI.

Around 23 big and small temples are getting affected with the construction, including more than 1,000 houses and shops, he said.

"All these will be registered and compensation will be given. Utility duct will be made after widening. Underground electric cable will be installed in this project and a sewer line will be constructed. Water supply will be laid and beautification will be done by planting trees," the DM said.