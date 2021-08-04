Ram Temple in Ayodhya to open for public by December 2023

New Delhi: The Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, will open its doors to devotees by December 2023. Construction of the temple, however, will be complete by 2025, according to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, according to ANI sources. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid down the foundation stone for the temple in a grand ceremony on August 5 of last year. Apart from the main temple, the complex will also house a museum, digital archives and a research centre.

The entire complex is expected to cost around Rs 1,000 crore. The Ram Temple Trust already has donations in the excess of Rs 3,000 crore. Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has been entrusted with the task of Ram temple construction in Ayodhya.

At least 70 per cent of the stones at Karsevak Puram will be utilised for the construction of the temple, sources said, adding that no steel or bricks will be used in the construction.

"A large number of studies and the use of modern and traditional technologies to ensure the longevity of the temple," said sources, upon condition of anonymity.

The Ram Temple will be built in about two and a half acres and a wall will be built around it, which is called Parkota. Retaining walls will be built inside the ground to prevent the effects of floods. This work will be completed in three years and with this preparation we are doing all the work.

The stonework at the Ram Mandir is expected to start in December this year, the temple trust had said.

