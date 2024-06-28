Rani Ki Vav: Created By An Architect, Mathematician Or A Devotee?

Rani Ki Vav is not just a stepwell, it is a stunning example of ancient Indian architecture and engineering. As you explore its intricate carvings and sculptures, you'll be transported back in time, marvelling at the skill and artistry of its creators. This historic site offers a unique glimpse into the past, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Gujarat. A visit to Rani Ki Vav is an unforgettable experience that will leave a lasting impression on anyone who sees it. Located on the banks of the Saraswati River, Rani Ki Vav is one of the oldest and most exquisite step-wells in Gujarat. What's truly remarkable is that it remains in excellent condition even today.Architecture

Rani Ki Vav is undoubtedly one of the finest-made architecture in Indian history. Its architecture contains more than 800 sculptures and many of them are of Lord Vishnu, it has several pillars with carved royal designs and stairs coming down to the depth of an architectural marvel. The upside-down temple signifying structure has been divided into 7 layers or stages.

Historical significance

Rani Udaymati of the Chalukya dynasty led this historical monument built in memory of his husband Bhimdev 1st. It is a symbol of the pure love of the queen and hence called ‘Rani ki Vav’.

Rani ki Vav, an ancient stepwell, was hidden under sand and mud for many years. In the 1890s, archaeologists Henry Cousens and James Burgess visited the site when only a few pillars were visible. It remained buried until the 1940s when it was rediscovered. The Archaeological Survey of India took on the task of restoring this historical site in the 1980s, bringing it back to its former glory. In recognition of its cultural significance and stunning architecture, Rani ki Vav was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2014. This stepwell is now celebrated as a masterpiece of ancient Indian engineering and art, attracting visitors from all over the world.

How deep is the historical structure?

This ancient structure is 64 meters long, 20 meters wide, and 28 meters deep. It features more than 500 beautiful sculptures that showcase the artistic excellence of the time. The stepwell has seven levels, each adorned with detailed carvings and statues. 'Rani Ki Vav' not only served as a source of water but also as a place of worship and a site for social gatherings. Its remarkable architecture and historical value make it a must-visit landmark.