Ranjitsinh Disale, winner of Global Teacher Award, becomes World Bank's Education Advisor

New Delhi: Ranjitsinh Disale, a school teacher from Maharashtra who received the Global Teacher Prize in 2020, has been named World Bank Education Advisor for the period June 2021 to June 2024.

The World Bank recently established a new Coach project aimed at improving in-service teacher professional development to help students learn their lessons at a faster pace.

“Coach encompasses support to countries to improve different forms of TPD —one-to-one coaching, group training sessions and workshops, and other approaches, either through in-person, remote or hybrid modalities—with the goal of increasing the quality of teacher-student interactions, which is key to improving student learning outcomes,” stated the official statement on the World Bank website.

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad also congratulated Disale through a post on Twitter. “Admirable! Winner of the ‘Global Teacher’ Award. Congratulations on his appointment as World Bank Education Advisor!" she said.

Six new task forces on widening access to higher education, addressing high costs, tackling student debt and improving mental health will be championed by the top 50 finalists of the inaugural Global Student Prize, which is to be announced in August.

The organisers of the USD 50,000 prize said the task forces, to address education issues worldwide including in India, will begin their work in the coming months to offer student-led perspectives for universities, businesses and policymakers to consider.

Global Teacher Prize 2020 winner and member of the judging panel for the Global Student Prize, Ranjitsinh Disale, welcomed the initiative as a means to address unequal access to learning.

