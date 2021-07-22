हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rajasthan Board Exams

RBSE 12th Result 2021: Rajasthan to announce class 12 results on July 24, here’s where and how to check

After the announcement, the students will be able to check their scores at the official website of the board- rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 12th Result 2021: Rajasthan to announce class 12 results on July 24, here’s where and how to check
New Delhi: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce class 12th results on Saturday (July 24, 2021). According to an official statement, Rajasthan’s Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra will announce Class 12 results for Science, Arts and Commerce streams at 4 pm on July 24.

“On July 24, at 4 pm in the evening, education minister Govind Singh Dotasra will declare Class 12 Science, Comments and Arts stream results. Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education Chairman Dr. D P Jaroli will be present on the occasion,” a tweet on Rajasthan Education Department’s handle read on Wednesday. 

The students need to note that soon after the announcement, they will be able to check their scores at the official website of the board- rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 12th Result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit official website- rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on “Senior Secondary (Class 12) Results 2021” link

Step 3: Enter your exam roll number and credentials

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your RBSE Rajasthan 12th Class Result will be shown on the screen

Step 6: Download and printout of the result for future reference

Earlier, the Rajasthan Board Class 12 exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The marks will be calculated for Class 12 results through an alternative evaluation method. Rajasthan School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra on June 23 approved the result formula for Class 10 and 12 students. 

